ASEAN leaders adopt Cebu Protocol, first charter amendment since 2007

President Marcos announced that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders have adopted the Cebu Protocol amending the ASEAN Charter, marking the regional bloc’s first charter amendment since the document was established nearly two decades ago.

In a press conference in Cebu, the President described the development as a “significant outcome” of the summit hosted by the Philippines.

“Another significant outcome was the adoption of the Cebu Protocol to Amend the Charter of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations,” he said.

“This marks the first amendment to the ASEAN Charter since 2007,” he added.

The ASEAN Charter, signed in 2007, serves as the legal and institutional framework governing the regional organization.

According to Marcos, the amendment is closely tied to Timor-Leste’s integration into ASEAN as the bloc moves toward becoming more inclusive.

“It’s an important milestone not only for Timor-Leste’s full integration into ASEAN, but also for ASEAN’s continuing evolution as a stronger and more inclusive regional community,” the President said.

Timor-Leste officially became the 11th member state of ASEAN on Oct. 26, 2025, during the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The admission marked the culmination of a 14-year accession process since their application in 2011, making them the first new member to join the bloc since 1999.

Earlier during the summit, Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão attended high-level meetings with ASEAN leaders in Cebu.

The 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu focused heavily on regional cooperation involving energy security, food resilience, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, maritime security, and crisis response.

The Philippines is hosting the summit under the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together.” (Argyll Geducos)