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Pregnant teacher shot dead in Abra

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

A 36-year-old seven-months pregnant teacher was shot dead by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Barangay Bumagcat, Tayum, Abra Saturday night.

Police identified the victim as Maria Elaine B. Valencia, an elementary school teacher in Taguig City and resident of Barangay Pawa, Lagangilang, Abra.

Investigation said the victim was on her way to a bus terminal in Bangued, Abra onboard a motorcycle driven by her husband, accompanied by his cousin and a companion on another motorcycle, when the gunmen appeared and shot her.

The suspects fled and Valencia was taken to a hospital in Bantay, Ilocos Sur, where she was declared dead from multiple bullet wounds.

Recovered in the area were four empty caliber .45 pistol shells.

Police are pursuing the suspects and conducting follow-up investigation. (Tristan Lozano)

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