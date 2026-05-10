Fire guts fuel transport vessel in Zamboanga, crew survives

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A motor launch carrying over 100 drums of fuel bound for Tawi-Tawi province was razed by fire Friday night, May 8, at a private wharf here.

The vessel, ML Alkazer, was loaded with nearly 140 drums of diesel when the fire broke out while anchored at Taha Wharf in Barangay Baliwasan at around 5:30 p.m.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, the blaze started when a crew member turned on the engine, igniting fuel on board. The flames spread rapidly due to a fuel leak, engulfing the entire vessel.

Three crew members jumped into the sea to escape the fire.

Investigators said the vessel had no passengers, preventing casualties.

Firefighters quickly responded and managed to extinguish the flames. However, the vessel drifted toward Zamboanga Boulevard due to strong currents.

Authorities evacuated the shoreline, where food stalls operate, as a precaution.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office used Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) to suppress the blaze.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation. (Liza Jocson)