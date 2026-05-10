CIDG to issue subpoena vs Bato over drug war probe

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is set to issue a subpoena against Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Monday, May 11, as part of a renewed probe into alleged abuses during the Duterte administration’s drug war.

Interior Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla announced that the CIDG will lead the investigation, which will revisit complaints and records from Dela Rosa’s tenure as police commander in Davao City up to his time as chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“This is not an arrest warrant. It is merely a subpoena,” Remulla clarified, stressing that the move is intended to compel Dela Rosa to respond to questions about his role in the controversial campaign.

Rumors of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant had fueled speculation about Dela Rosa’s whereabouts, but Remulla said the government has not received any such document.

Instead, the CIDG’s subpoena is meant to formally summon him for questioning and dispel circulating misinformation.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez, Jr. confirmed that the CIDG will base its probe on reports from the House Quad-Committee and other complaints of extra-judicial killings.

“The Philippine National Police, through the CIDG, will be giving summons to identified personalities,” he said.

Remulla emphasized that subpoenas will be issued to other individuals linked to the drug war in the coming days, underscoring the government’s commitment to accountability.

He added that Dela Rosa, despite his past positions, will be treated with respect: “There will be no handcuffs. It is merely a subpoena for investigation, not an arrest warrant.”

Dela Rosa has reportedly been in hiding since November last year amid speculation of ICC charges.

The CIDG’s action marks the first formal step to bring him into the ongoing investigation. (Aaron Recuenco)