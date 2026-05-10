2 die in fatal Bohol treasure hunt

CEBU CITY – Two men were found dead in a hole they had dug as part of a reported treasure-hunting activity in Dagohoy town, Bohol.

The victims, identified as Mar and Raymundo, were discovered hours apart on Friday, May 8. Efforts to locate their companion are still ongoing, police said.

Police Master Sgt. Gilrey Calvario, investigator of the Dagohoy Municipal Police Station, said the three men had been temporarily staying in Barangay Poblacion and left on Thursday morning, May 7.

Authorities believe the men were treasure hunters who would suddenly appear in the area, though their exact purpose remained unclear.

Relatives began searching for them when they failed to return home.

At around 5 a.m. on Friday, Raymundo was found lifeless in a deep excavation.

Residents sought help from authorities, and responders later recovered Mar’s body around 5 p.m.

Police said the excavation was about 100 meters deep.

Lawmen added that, according to the doctor who examined the bodies, the victims may have suffocated due to toxic gas.

Empty butane canisters were recovered at the site.

The men had also brought a generator, which may have malfunctioned while they were digging inside the hole, police said.