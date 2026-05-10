Repeat offender nabbed anew in Parañaque drug bust; P6.8 M shabu seized

Government anti-narcotics agents seized about ₱6.8 million worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation Friday night, May 8, that led to the arrest of a repeat drug offender identified as “Anton.”

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Anton is considered a high-value target (HVT) and has a history of drug-related offenses. He is a native of Pampanga and had previously been incarcerated for drug cases.

“It took our operatives three weeks to secure a drug deal with him,” the PDEA team leader said.

The operation, conducted at around 7:10 p.m. in Barangay Don Bosco, resulted in the confiscation of roughly 1,000 grams of shabu placed in two resealable plastic bags.

Authorities also recovered a smartphone, a digital weighing scale, and marked money.

Intelligence reports revealed that Anton had long been involved in the sale of assorted illegal drugs, including shabu, ecstasy, and ketamine, in Metro Manila and Pampanga.

The suspect now faces charges for violating Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Chito Chavez)