Senate prepares for VP Sara’s impeachment hearing on May 11

The Senate is expected to receive the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday, May 11, setting the stage for the chamber to convene as an impeachment court immediately afterward.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said in a radio interview that once the House transmits the documents, the Senate could convene by Wednesday, May 13.

“I expect it to be transmitted to us on Tuesday and, based on SP’s (Senate President Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto) statements, the impeachment court will be convened on Wednesday,” he explained.

Gatchalian emphasized that the Constitution requires the Senate to try impeachment cases “forthwith,” though the chamber retains discretion on the timing.

He added that preparations have been underway since the 19th Congress, making the Senate ready to handle the trial.

Senator Erwin Tulfo echoed this readiness, noting that the plan is to hold impeachment trial sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, while reserving Tuesdays and Thursdays for regular sessions and committee hearings.

Tulfo clarified that convening the impeachment court does not mean the trial will begin immediately, as both prosecution and defense must be given time to prepare and rules must be finalized.

Senate President Sotto earlier affirmed that the impeachment court will convene as soon as the Articles of Impeachment are received, regardless of opposition.

“Based on the Constitution, it’s automatic. That’s our job. No matter what others say, what matters is what the Constitution says: When Articles of Impeachment are received, we convene as an impeachment court,” he said.

The impeachment case against Duterte is expected to formally reach the Senate after the House of Representatives votes on the charges on May 11, marking the beginning of a high-profile political process in the Upper Chamber. (Hannah Torregoza)