Robin tells Bato to stay hidden amid ICC warrant rumors

Senator Robin Padilla has urged Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa to remain out of sight following reports that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a warrant of arrest against him.

“Don’t show yourself,” Padilla said firmly in a radio interview on Saturday, May 9.

He stressed that while he would surrender Dela Rosa if Philippine law demanded it, he would never hand him over to foreign authorities.

“Kung ang humahanap kay Bato ay Philippine law, ako pa ang magsu-surrender, pero hangga’t dayuhan, hindi kaya ng puso ko… Kapag ibinigay ko si Bato, nagtaksil na ako kay Andres,” he explained.

Padilla doubled down on his stance: “Never—huwag tayong magsusuko sa dayuhan. Never.”

Dela Rosa has not appeared in the Senate since November 2025, amid rumors of an ICC warrant.

Padilla revealed that he recently met with Dela Rosa and insisted the senator is not a wanted man.

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, chaired by Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, has asked Dela Rosa to formally respond to an ethics complaint filed against him.

Ejercito earlier suggested that Dela Rosa consider waiving his salary and allowances, saying the complaint could possibly be dismissed if he did so. (Dhel Nazario)