Nearly 900 inmates at Sablayan Prison suspected of tuberculosis — BuCor

Almost 900 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm (SPPF) in Occidental Mindoro are suspected of having tuberculosis, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said.

BuCor reported that the cases were discovered during an Active Case Finding (ACF) activity conducted at the SPPF from April 27 to May 1.

“A total of 892 PDLs showed chest x-ray (CXR) results suggestive of Pulmonary TB (PTB), which will be subsequently referred for further diagnostic testing,” the bureau stated.

BuCor assured the public that it remains committed to providing health services to PDLs, including measures to control and prevent TB.

The ACF was held at the SPPF Hospital in coordination with the Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP), and the Provincial Health Office (PHO) of Occidental Mindoro.

In total, 2,393 PDLs and 40 prison personnel underwent CXR screening.

“The initiative was made possible in support of the government’s intensified campaign against tuberculosis (TB),” the bureau said.

“This effort particularly aimed to detect TB cases among PDLs early and ensure their timely management and treatment,” it added. (Jeffrey Damicog)