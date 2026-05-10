Beauty mogul, philanthropist yes, politician never

Known for her strong presence in the Philippine beauty and wellness industry and her high-profile collaborations with celebrities such as Vice Ganda, Piolo Pascual, and Maja Salvador, Rhea Tan has recently found herself at the center of online speculation about possible political ambitions.

The discussion came after her fuel assistance initiative for tricycle drivers and delivery riders in Angeles City, Pampanga gained widespread attention.

Tan addressed the speculation at the sidelines of the relaunch of Beautederm’s Reverie air freshener line, where actress Jennylyn Mercado was introduced as brand ambassador.

She firmly denied any plans of entering politics, clarifying that her public assistance efforts are not tied to any political agenda.

“Kahit sa Ilocos ini-imbitahan na ako kasi pamilya po namin, Ramos, talagang politician na po including my grandfather. Pero hindi po, as in never po. I don’t have any plans,” she said.

She stressed that her commitment remains focused on charity work and private initiatives.

“Pwede ka naman pong tumulong kahit hindi ka nakaupo,” she added.

The fuel assistance program, initially intended for 100 beneficiaries, expanded after more riders than expected arrived at the site. Additional recipients were given fuel vouchers and rice assistance.

Mercado expressed admiration for Tan’s efforts in helping communities in need.

“I really am happy that there are people like her who exerts effort to help the less fortunate. Na kahit walang kapalit, e, tumutulong,” Mercado said.