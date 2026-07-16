PH notes progress as ASEAN, China strengthen cooperation

By Argyll Geducos

The Philippines expressed confidence that negotiations on the long‑awaited Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea are steadily advancing, citing improved cooperation between ASEAN and China as a positive sign ahead of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Spokesperson on ASEAN Matters Dominic Xavier Imperial said recent sessions have shown stronger momentum and collaboration among negotiators, reflecting a shared commitment to conclude talks within the year.

Imperial noted that the continued scheduling of meetings — including the latest round in Vietnam and another expected in Manila — demonstrates the willingness of all parties to sustain dialogue.

“We’re confident there is continuing progress. The fact that meetings are happening more frequently shows the commitment of ASEAN and China to move forward together,” he said.

He explained that while “milestone issues” remain under discussion, negotiators have been able to reach consensus on several elements, underscoring the gradual but tangible improvements in relations.

Imperial also stressed that bilateral disputes, such as China’s rejection of the 2016 Arbitral Award, have not derailed the multilateral process.

“National positions are separate from the ASEAN framework. What matters is the collective commitment to produce an effective COC,” he said.

The progress comes as Manila prepares to host the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, where regional security and South China Sea developments will be central to discussions.