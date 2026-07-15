Kyline Alcantara insists Sam Verzosa is ‘just a friend,’ dismisses romance rumors

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Kyline Alcantara has once again denied rumors linking her romantically to businessman Sam Verzosa, insisting they are just friends.

Speculation about the two has persisted despite Verzosa previously denying that he was courting or in a relationship with the actress.

During her guest appearance on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” Kyline addressed the issue, saying she was surprised by the rumors circulating online. She added that she and Verzosa had already discussed the matter and simply laughed it off.

“Nakikita ko po siya sa social media. Nagulat po ako. Katulad po ng sabi ni Sam, napag-usapan na po namin ‘yon kung anong nangyayari sa social media. And natawa na lang din po ako,” Kyline said.

She also said people are too quick to assume that two individuals are romantically involved simply because they are seen together.

“Parang bakit ganu’n? And then para sa akin po, ‘yong mga tao talaga, porke’t may nakikita silang kasama, whether mapa-babae or lalaki, they assume immediately na they’re together na,” she added.

According to Kyline, the speculation likely began after they were spotted at the same dinner event. She explained that they both had been invited by the founders and resident doctors of a luxury aesthetic and dermatology clinic.

Earlier, Verzosa also denied rumors linking him to fellow Kapuso actress Faith Da Silva after they were seen together at Jessica Sanchez’s concert in May.

Verzosa was previously in a relationship with Kapuso actress Rhian Ramos.