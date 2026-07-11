Fresh out of jail, man guns down woman in QC

By Trixee Rosel

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, July 8, after allegedly killing a 36-year-old woman in Barangay Baesa, Quezon City—just two days after completing his prison sentence.

According to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), the suspect, identified only as “Jofher,” allegedly admitted to taking part in the shooting and claimed he carried out the attack after receiving threats against his family.

Police have yet to identify the person who allegedly ordered the killing.

Investigators said the victim was repeatedly shot along Sitio Mendez corner G.K. Pajo at about 5:55 p.m. on July 7. She died on the spot.

After the shooting, the suspect fled on a motorcycle but crashed while attempting to escape. He abandoned the vehicle, allegedly commandeered another motorcycle from a rider, and continued fleeing to an undisclosed location.

Responding personnel from Talipapa Police Station (PS 3) secured the crime scene and recovered a .45-caliber pistol with ammunition, three fired cartridge cases, and the motorcycle believed to have been used in the attack.

During follow-up operations on the afternoon of July 8, police encountered the suspect but released him after a lawful frisk yielded no illegal items.

While reviewing CCTV footage, investigators noticed distinctive features—including a tattoo on the suspect’s hand and facial characteristics—that matched the man they had earlier encountered, prompting a hot pursuit operation.

At about 9:06 p.m. on July 8, the operating team arrested the suspect in front of his residence in Barangay Unang Sigaw, Quezon City.

Police also recovered from his possession a protective helmet and a black cap bearing the “Yankees” logo, which matched those worn by the gunman captured on CCTV footage.

Authorities said the suspect had previous cases involving illegal drugs, illegal gambling, and illegal possession of firearms.

He is now under the custody of the QCPD Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) and will face charges of murder and violation of the New Anti-Carnapping Act, as police continue investigating the motive behind the killing and the possible involvement of other individuals.