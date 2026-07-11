American shot, robbed in Teresa, Rizal

A 35-year-old American was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding men during a robbery in Teresa, Rizal, on Friday, July 10.

According to the Teresa Municipal Police Station, the victim was walking in Barangay San Roque when the suspects confronted him.

He resisted, prompting them to flee, but they returned shortly after. The back rider allegedly shot him twice in the shoulder and head, killing him instantly, before taking his personal belongings.

The gunman and his accomplice escaped on a black Honda PCX motorcycle.

Police said the driver was wearing a black helmet, blue raincoat, blue pants, and slippers, while the back rider wore a gray helmet, black raincoat, gray and black pants, and slippers.

Authorities are conducting a follow up investigation to identify and arrest the suspects. (Richielyn Canlas)