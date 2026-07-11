Vicera advances, but other Pinoy boxers bomb out

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Clark Vicera advanced to the semifinals while teammates, including the fancied Mark Ashley Fajardo absorbed, stinging defeats in the Asian U19 and U23 Boxing Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Vicera, who secured an opening-round bye in the men’s flyweight 50kg U23 division, pounced on Indonesian Fredrick Suhendri Ampage on his way to a 4-0 victory.

Four judges gave it 29-27 for the 19-year-old Vicera, while the judge from Ireland gave it a 28-all draw.

The win arranged Vicera a next bout with India’s Vishvanath Suresh, who won via unanimous 5-0 decision over Saudi Arabia’s Ibrahim Aljohani.

Not so fortunate was Mark Ashley Fajardo, who lost his semis bout to Uzbekistan’s Ilkhomjon Ergashev via unanimous 5-0 decision in the men’s welter 65kg U23 class.

A few days ago, Fajardo made his campaign felt with a referee-stopped-contest victory over Indonesia’s Laskar Putra.

Xian Baguhin bowed to Uzbekistan’s Gulsevar Ganieva in a unanimous 5-0 loss in the women’s light fly 51kg U23 quarterfinals, while Shairylle Pores absorbed a stinging 3-2 defeat to Indonesia’s Anggie Intania Chalik in the women’s light fly 45-48kg U19 quarters.

Like Pores, Ermalie Caballero fell short in the women’s light fly 51kg U19 quarters after yielding to Thailand’s Kanyaphat Baonok in a close 3-2 loss.