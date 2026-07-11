PWD dies after pal stabs him 21 times in QC

A 49-year-old person with disability (PWD) died after being stabbed 21 times by his friend during a drinking session in Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City, early Tuesday, July 7.

Police identified the victim as Jose Polvorosa Mitra, who was attacked around 12:30 a.m. on AFP Road after a heated argument escalated into a fistfight.

The 39-year-old suspect allegedly struck Mitra with a bottle before repeatedly stabbing him.

Despite his injuries, Mitra managed to run before collapsing. He was rushed to East Avenue Medical Center but was declared dead at 1:37 a.m.

Witnesses and relatives helped police identify the suspect, who was arrested the following day in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

Investigators later learned he had previously served time for robbery.

Mitra’s aunt, Carmen Polvorosa, said the suspect accused him of knowing someone planning to attack him, sparking the fatal quarrel.

Funeral reports confirmed Mitra sustained 21 stab wounds.

He left behind a five year old child now under the care of relatives, who are seeking financial aid for his burial. (Trixee Rosel)