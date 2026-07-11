Erika Burgos goes for 5150 Bohol crown

PANGLAO, Bohol – The Sun Life 5150 Bohol Triathlon celebrates a historic milestone Sunday, July 12,, marking its 10th staging with a stellar field, ideal racing conditions despite cloudy skies and forecast high temperatures, and another stern test of endurance across one of the country’s most scenic island courses.

The landmark edition is expected to produce fierce competition in both the Elite division and the various age-group categories as athletes tackle the Olympic-distance race featuring a 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike and 10-km run.

While cloud cover may provide brief respite, the anticipated heat, combined with Bohol’s rolling terrain and coastal winds, is expected to make pacing, strategy and staying power as decisive as speed.

Leading the charge in the Filipino Elite women’s division is Erika Burgos, who returns to familiar ground seeking a third 5150 Bohol crown in the last four years and a second victory in the inaugural four-leg 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series organized by Sunrise Events, Inc.

Burgos, the national team standout and SEA Games gold medalist, ruled the Bohol race in 2023 and 2024 before opening this year’s inter-island series with a victory in Guimaras last March. She skipped the Camiguin leg, but returns to a venue where she has enjoyed repeated success with hopes of becoming the first athlete to win two legs of the pioneering island series.

Dayshaun Ramos, one of the country’s top national team standouts, leads the men’s Elite field as he looks to build on his victory in the recent IRONMAN 70.3 Davao.

Beyond the Elite field, competitors from 23 countries are set to test themselves in the age-group divisions – with an eye on the overall championship, further underscoring the race’s growing international stature. The diverse lineup features athletes from Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Mongolia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“The Sun Life 5150 Bohol Triathlon is a powerful reminder that every big achievement starts with a small step,” said Carla Gonzalez-Chong, Chief Client Experience and Marketing Officer of Sun Life Philippines. “Over the past 10 years, we’ve seen thousands of Filipinos challenge themselves, build healthier habits, and discover what they’re capable of achieving. At Sun Life, we’re proud to support journeys like these because when people prioritize their health and well-being, they can live bright now.”

The race also serves as the third stop of the island-hopping circuit showcasing Olympic-distance racing across some of the country’s most spectacular destinations. The series kicked off in Guimaras before moving to Camiguin and will conclude on Sept. 20 in Samal Island, Davao City.