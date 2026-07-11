Louie Alas named as Ateneo interim coach

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Still reeling from the controversy following the tragic deaths of players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili, the Ateneo men’s basketball team is moving forward after appointing veteran mentor Louie Alas as the team’s interim coach, the school disclosed on Friday, July 10.

Alas, 62, takes over for resigned coach Tab Baldwin, who again came under scrutiny after the school informed the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) that he was not an employee but merely a consultant of the Blue Eagles.

Following his new role, Alas, also father of pro Kevin and rising Ateneo star Kieffer, served as an assistant for Ateneo from 2024 – the same year that he had a brief stint with Zamboanga in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

In the prior years, Alas had coaching roles in the PBA, NCAA, and the now-defunct MBA and PBL.

Ateneo also tapped alumnus Nico Salva as its interim team manager. Out to assist Alas are former PBA players Kerby Raymundo and RJ Jazul.

This move signals the Blue Eagles’ return on the hardcourt – after withdrawing from local competitions and canceling training overseas – in the forthcoming UAAP Season 89 this September.

The UAAP is yet to make a final decision on what to do with Ateneo after the devastating drowning accident during team’s team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.