Alex Eala recalibrating in time for US Open

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala will have more than two weeks to recalibrate before launching her hard court campaign, with three tournaments initially lined up ahead of the US Open set late August to early September.

After a fruitful grass court campaign that saw her winning the WTA 500 Birmingham Classic and reaching a historic fourth round at the Wimbledon, the 21-year-old Filipina is set for a return stint at the Mubadala DC Open scheduled on July 27 to Aug. 2 in Washington, United States.

The WTA 500 tournament has an initial list of players that include defending champion Leylah Fernandez, world No. 8 Elina Svitolina, No. 15 Jasmine Paolini and world No. 22 Madison Keys to name a few.

While the official player lists for those events have yet to be released, Eala is also expected to compete in two WTA 1000 tournaments during the North American hard-court swing: the National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada from Aug. 2 to 13, and the Cincinnati Open in Ohio from Aug. 13 to 23.

Last year, she competed at the National Bank Open held in Montreal, Canada where she lost in the opening round.

The Cincinnati Open serves as her final stop before heading to the US Open scheduled Aug. 23 to Sept. 13 where Eala is also participating in the US Open Fan Week Exhibition slated for Aug. 27 along with rising stars Iva Jovic, Joao Fonseca and Learner Tien.

Eala is expected to improve her rankings to a career-high No. 28 once official rankings are finalized at the end of the Wimbledon Championships this weekend.