Mission: Stop and beat ‘GOAT import’ Justin Brownlee

By REYNALD MAGALLON

A combination of fresh faces and returning imports are set to take the center stage in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup which is set to fire off on Friday, July 10 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Fresh off guiding Barangay Ginebra to a title run in the Commissioner’s Cup, Justin Brownlee remains the benchmark for imports in the season-ending conference although there are other quality reinforcements set to challenge him this time.

Dequan Jones and Aaron Fuller are both reprising their roles as imports to the NLEX and Rain or Shine respectively, while George King and Jalen Hudson are returning to the PBA although with different teams.

King, who first turned heads as import for Blackwater, has joined the potent crew of San Miguel, while Hudson, who first played with TNT, is now joining the young core of Converge.

The Bossing, meanwhile, are bringing in Indonesia Basketball League Most Valuable Player Kentrell Barkley to lead the team while the Tropang 5G are tapping the services of former NBA player Darius Days as they wait for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to get a clearance to play after recovering from an Achilles tear.

Although its import will be playing for the first time in the PBA, Meralco is also banking with familiarity after signing Jordon Varnado as this conference’s reinforcement. The 29-year-old forward isn’t stranger to the Bolts system, having played for the team during the 2025 Basketball Champions League Asia.

Terrafirma and Titan Ultra, on the other hand, are tapping the services of globetrotters to reinforce their teams. The Dyip signed Justin Strings, who already played in countries like Canada, Germany, Argentina and Uruguay while the Giant Risers have Tirrell Brown who played mostly in South America in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Uruguay.

The rebranded Macau, who is now called Giant Pandas, also went to the same formula in tapping its reinforcement with import choice DeVondre Perry having played in various leagues in Belgium, Dominican Republic and Germany.

Phoenix, like TNT, is tapping an import with wealth of NBA experience in BJ Johnson. He had stints with Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks before strutting his wares overseas.

Last but surely not the least is Magnolia’s import KJ Buffen. The Hotshots are looking to use the NCAA Division I pedigree of their 26-year-old reinforcement. He recently played in the Indonesian League as well as Finland and New Zealand.