FEU snaps UP’s winning streak; Benilde also triumphs

Far Eastern University and St. Benilde rained on the parade of their playoff-bound foes in the 19th Filoil Ecooil Preseason Cup on Monday.

The Tamaraws dug deep and stunned undefeated University of the Philippines, 85-76, to spoil the Fighting Maroons’ quest for a perfect eliminations campaign.

Mo Konateh unfurled 24 points and 13 rebounds as he outplayed the State U’s frontline and put an end to FEU’s three-game slump.

Kirby Mongcopa added 21 points and seven boards, scoring nine in the Tamaraws’ 28-point third quarter barrage to flip the game from a slim 44-41 deficit to a 67-58 lead as they even held an 81-66 lead with 4:50 remaining.

Jorick Bautista added 16 points, five boards, and three assists, while Janrey Pasaol got 14 points and four rebounds for FEU which climbed up to 2-3.

Sean Alter was the lone bright spot for the top-seed UP (5-1) with 19 points and five rebounds off the bench.

The Blazers also halted Jose Rizal University’s dreams of finishing at no. 1 in the NCAA Group with an 81-80 overtime win.

Allen Liwag dropped the game-winning putback with 3.0 seconds left in the extra frame to help CSB end its tumultuous preseason showing on a high note at 5-4. The reigning back-to-back NCAA MVP ended up with 20 points, five rebounds, and four blocks.

Justine Sanchez also did his part by chipping in 13 points and five assists as his jumper with 27.0 seconds left in regulation knotted the score at 73.

JRU (7-2) squandered its chance to seal the top seed despite Lawrence Mangubat and Sean Salvador’s 17-point performances.

Meanwhile, Arellano finally broke through and notched its first preseason victory after disposing of the equally winless San Sebastian, 103-78.

T-Mc Ongotan and EJ Geronimo ensured that they will not be denied of the win this time, with the former delivering 17 points and three steals and the latter nabbing 15 points and four dimes for the Chiefs’ first in nine outings.

Christian Ricio poured 14 points, while Neil Castor had 12 markers as the Golden Stags concluded yet another winless campaign.

The scores:

First Game:

ARELLANO 103 – Ongotan 17, Geronimo 15, Abiera 13, Libang 10, Camay 8, Manansala 6, Flores 6, Barraca 6, Ladica 5, Langit 4, Borromeo 4, Vinoya 3, Anama 3, Buenaventura 2, Hernal 1, Demetria 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 78 – Ricio 14, Castor 12, Bacani 11, Muktimar 8, Gabat 7, Ynot 7, Barroga 6, Alforque 3, Salvo 3, Gomez De Liaño 3, Acosta 2, Segovia 2, Suico 0, Chiudian 0.

Quarters: 33-20, 52-38, 76-59, 103-78.

Second Game:

ST. BENILDE 81 – Liwag 20, Sanchez 13, Moore 12, Torres 9, Daja 9, Jucom 4, Gonzaga 4, Celis 4, Cajucom 2, Baliquig 2, Go 2, Podador 0, Arciaga 0, Lorenzo 0.

JRU 80 – Salvador 17, Mangubat 17, Laurenaria 16, Agemenyi 7, Eligado 6, Garcia 5, Palis 4, Bagro 2, Lozano 2, Garupil 2, Masiglat 2, Herrera 0, Panapanaan 0, Duque 0.

Quarters: 16-17, 32-39, 51-60, 73-73, 81-80.

Third Game:

FEU 85 – Konateh 24, Mongcopa 21, Bautista 16, Pasaol 14, Cabonilas 6, Felipe 2, Mahmood 2, Hall 0, Burgos 0, Nakai 0.

UP 76 – Alter 19, Tovera 7, Bayla 6, Miles 6, Poyos 5, Ogana 5, Pre 4, Remogat 4, Dimaculangan 4, Palanca 4, Payosing 3, Franco 3, Yniguez 3, Briones 2, Andres 1, Stevens 0.

Quarters: 24-22, 41-44, 67-60, 85-76.