John Roa, Darren Espanto, Over October to headline Mindanao earthquake benefit concert

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Weeks after a powerful earthquake struck parts of Mindanao, leaving families displaced and communities in need of assistance, several Filipino artists are coming together for a fundraising concert to support relief efforts.

John Roa, Darren Espanto, Kakie, and indie-pop band Over October will headline “One Heart, One Cause,” a benefit concert on July 9 at the Music Museum, with proceeds earmarked for communities affected by the recent earthquake.

The event is organized by Manila Genesis Entertainment & Management Inc. in partnership with Soundcheck as part of efforts to raise funds for those recovering from the disaster.

Roa, whose music has garnered more than 150 million streams across digital platforms, leads the lineup alongside Kakie and Over October, whose hit song “Ikot” remains one of the country’s most-streamed OPM tracks. Award-winning singer-performer Darren Espanto also joins the show.

Also performing are Genesis artists Elijah, Kai Buizon, J2X, Kate Torres, Hazel Faith, EJ De Perio, and Neo Rivera.

Hosting the evening are Miss Quezon City 2024 and Miss Universe Philippines Top 30 finalist Cam Lagmay-Newsome and Miss Earth 2017 Karen Ibasco.

Award-winning director Paolo Valenciano serves as the concert’s creative director and consultant.

The benefit concert coincides with the 40th anniversary of Manila Genesis Entertainment & Management Inc., with organizers saying the event aims to harness music as a platform to encourage support for earthquake-hit communities in Mindanao.

“One Heart, One Cause” begins at 7 p.m. at the Music Museum. Tickets are available through TicketWorld, with proceeds going to relief efforts for affected families.