‘A Mistress’ Guide to Moving On’: Campy take on ‘kabitan’ and the art of the glow-up

If you thought stories about illicit affairs had already exhausted their nine lives, “A Mistress’ Guide to Moving On” is here to prove otherwise.

Now streaming on Viva Movie Box, Viva’s newest vertical platform, the series delivers a binge-worthy cocktail of campy chaos, sharp one-liners, and unapologetic women empowerment.

Directed by Easy Ferrer and starring Meg Imperial, Mayton Eugenio, Guji Lorenzana, Jean Kiley, and Zsara Laxamana, “A Mistress’ Guide to Moving On” follows Pia (Imperial), a woman who once went viral for all the wrong reasons—as the infamous “other woman” in a very public cheating scandal.

But Pia refuses to stay cancelled. Instead, she reinvents herself as a fashion-and-lifestyle guru for brokenhearted women—those recovering from breakups, divorces, and emotional shipwrecks caused by men who really should’ve known better.

Just when Pia’s glow-up empire is thriving, karma knocks.

Enter Anna (Eugenio), a soft-spoken new client who just so happens to be the wife of Pia’s former lover.

What starts as a seemingly harmless consultation spirals into a deliciously tense mind game between two women bound by betrayal, resentment, and unresolved feelings.

With sly twists and gloriously over-the-top confrontations, “A Mistress’ Guide to Moving On” makes it clear: healing isn’t just about moving on, it’s about doing it with nerve, sparkle, and the occasional dramatic slap.

Ferrer admits the “kabitan” trope may feel familiar but he wasn’t about to play it safe.

“Gasgas na raw ‘kabitan,’” he said, “pero there’s always a way to make it fresh.”

His solution? Full camp. “Sampalan kung sampalan, sigawan kung sigawan. Gusto ko talagang kumapit ang audience sa istorya at sa mga characters.”

The cast walked away with lessons of their own.

Kiley shared, “Hindi dapat basta hinuhusgahan ang mga nagiging kabit—minsan, hindi naman nila alam.”

Eugenio agreed: “More than judgment, they need good advice.”

Imperial summed it up best: “Toxic talaga ang ganitong relasyon. In the end, masasaktan ka lang. Not worth it.”

All 60 bite-sized episodes—each just 1 to 2 minutes long—are now streaming on Viva Movie Box.