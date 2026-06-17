JPGT Finals race heats up as Cervantes, Abad seize control

GEN. TRIAS, Cavite – With Elite Junior Finals berths still up for grabs in nearly every age group, the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Junior PGT Championship delivered plenty of drama on Wednesday, June 17, as players battled to keep their championship hopes alive heading into the final round at the Aoki course.

In the girls’ 7-10 division, Jaicee Cervantes and Jehanne Mendoza moved to the forefront after shooting 76 and 77, respectively. Cervantes, fresh off a victory at Beverly Place, birdied two of her first three holes and survived a difficult stretch to take a one-shot lead.

Mendoza recovered from an early triple bogey to stay firmly in contention, while Tyly Bernardino carded an 81 for third place.

Cervantes and Mendoza entered the tournament ranked third and fourth in the Luzon standings and are seeking to join already-qualified Winter Serapio and Andrea Dee in the North squad. Another win by Cervantes and a runner-up finish by Mendoza could effectively secure the remaining Finals slots, while challengers Cecilia Mamauag and Laura Pablo face an uphill battle after opening with 90 and 91, respectively, at the challenging par-72 layout.

“I need to work on my short game tomorrow,” said Cervantes, 9, of Assumption College, who moved closer to completing back-to-back victories.

But after a solid start, she found the greens difficult to read, yielding seven bogeys against just one more birdie to finish with a 40-36.

The boys’ 7-10 division remains wide open as Asher Abad and Drake Matias shared the lead with 74s. Mateo dela Cruz and Kenzo Tan both shot 77, while Kingston Ching struggled to an 80.

Ranked fifth in the standings, Abad needs a victory and favorable results from rivals to earn a Finals berth. After a strong start highlighted by four birdies in his first nines holes, he closed with a two-over card despite two bogeys and two double bogeys.

“My game plan is to just maintain my scoring, block out what the other players are doing, and play my own game,” said Abad.

In the boys’ 11-14 division, Javie Bautista relied on a solid putting performance to fire a 71 and grab a one-shot lead over Chan Ahn, who shot a 72. Jacob Casuga, needing a strong finish to boost his qualification chances, posted a 76 for third.

Jose Luis Espinosa and Ryuji Suzuki turned in rounds of 78 and 79, respectively, while Race Manhit’s hopes suffered a setback after an 82 in a tie with Inigo Gallardo.

Bautista, currently second in the standings, credited his putting for creating birdie opportunities and saving pars, adding that staying calm under pressure will be key in the final round.

“My putting really helped me save pars and create birdie opportunities,” said Bautista, the John Hay leg winner, who is hoping to overcome the pressure, maintain his strong form, and stay focused heading into the final 18 holes.

“There’s pressure – not just on me, but on everyone in the field. The key is to stay calm, composed and focused,” he added.

Cailey Gonzales took command of the girls’ 11-14 category with a 74, highlighted by five birdies, while Aerin Chan carded a 76. Maurysse Abalos and Quincy Pilac matched 78s, Georgina Handog shot a 79, and Shantelle Laurel and Ronee Dungca carded 80 and 81, respectively.

Gonzales said she was pleased with her performance but emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and controlling emotions. Handog has already secured her Finals berth with 40 points, while Gonzales strengthened her hold on second place in the standings.

The race for the remaining spots remains highly competitive. Although absent this week, Mavis Espedido currently holds third place with 33 points, while Chan, Dungca, Tyra Garingalao and Pilac remain mathematically alive entering the final round.

“I made a lot of birdies today,” said Gonzales, who carded five birdies, including a near-ace on the par-3 15th where his tee shot landed just a foot from the cup. “I’m pleased with how I played, but I still need to focus more on the mental side of my game because it’s important to focus on your emotions and not let it take over your game.”

In the premier girls’ 15-18 division, Kendra Garingalao seized the lead despite an 80, one stroke ahead of Rafa Anciano, who shot 81. Levonne Talion remained in contention with an 82, while Chloe Rada posted an 85.

The battle for Finals berths in the division remains intense. Talion entered the week ranked fifth with 32 points, while Garingalao and Anciano had 37 and 35 points, respectively. The final 36 holes will determine who joins already-qualified twins Lisa and Mona Sarines in the Finals at Pueblo de Oro this August.

The boys’ 15-18 competition also promises an exciting finish. Harry Sales and Aenzo Sulaik surged to the top with matching 74s, while Jakob Taruc secured third place with a 75. Stefano Tami and Lujo Gomez followed with 77 and 78, respectively.

Although the leaders are no longer in the qualification race, attention remains on Taruc, who entered the week fifth in the standings with 16 points. He is widely expected to secure the final berth with at least a fourth-place finish, especially since fourth-ranked Charles Serdenia is ineligible after competing in only two tournaments.