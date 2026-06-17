Angat Dam water level continues to drop, residents alarmed

By Freddie Velez

Despite several days of rainfall, the water level at Angat Dam continues to decline, sparking anxiety among residents in Bulacan and other parts of Luzon who rely on the reservoir for their daily water supply.

Latest monitoring data from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) showed that as of 10:00 a.m. on June 15, Angat Dam’s water level had dropped to 167.48 meters—well below its minimum operating level of 180 meters.

This marks a steady decrease from 171.14 meters on June 6, 170.58 meters on June 7, and 169.86 meters on June 9.

Photos taken on June 15 revealed shallow rivers where only small boats could pass, underscoring the dam’s dwindling capacity.

Bro. Martin Francisco of the Sagip Sierra Madre Ecclesial Community Association Inc. attributed the situation to the ongoing Super El Niño phenomenon, which has brought sparse rainfall that often bypasses the Angat watershed.

Residents have voiced frustration, questioning why heavy downpours in Bulacan—including the June 13 rains that caused the Marilao River to overflow—failed to replenish Angat Dam.

Concerns have also been raised about the watershed’s forest cover, with suspicions that illegal logging may have weakened its ability to retain water.

PDRRMO executive officer Manuel Lukban Jr. confirmed that despite localized flooding, Angat Dam’s water level remains unchanged and continues to stay below its operating threshold, heightening fears of water shortages in the coming weeks.