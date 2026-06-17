Team USA shows might, rips Dominican Rep. in VNL opener

A rejigged USA squad came up with a clinical performance to start the Pasig City leg of the Volleyball Nations League, blasting past the Dominican Republic, 25-20, 25-19, 25-12, on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena.

With skipper and setter Jordyn Poulter dictating the flow, the Americans converted efficiently and posted a 43-31 difference in attack points in the opener of VNL Week 2 presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Jordan Thompson, a holdover from the USA’s Week 1 roster, came up with 13 of those attack points, while also scoring two aces.

With the Americans unleashing firepower — once clocking over 91 kilometers per hour from the service line — the Dominicans were often left scrambling to organize their offense.

Logan Eggleston, also retained by USA for the Philippine leg, had 10 points, all from attacks, while Dana Rettke scored five attack points and five blocks as the USA improved its win-loss record to 4-1.

The teams posted only two aces each, and although the Dominican Republic had the statistical edge in reception, 69-46 and sets 104-94, the US was firmly in control.

Thompson noted it wasn’t the most fluid game for Team USA, but she was pleased with how players adjusted quickly.

“Practicing, training and just trying to gel together as a group, since it was a new roster,” Thompson said.

“It wasn’t always pretty, but I think what we do really well is finding ways toi grit through it, even when it’s not exactly how we want it,” Thompson said.

Veteran outside hitter Yokaira Paola Pena Ysabel had eight points on seven attacks to lead the Dominican Republic, while young opposite Alondra Denis Tapia Cruz scored five, all on attacks.

The Dominicans absorbed their fifth loss in as many matches.