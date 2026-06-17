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Apple David, 33, reveals she calls 18-year-old boyfriend ‘Baby’

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

By MARK REY MONTEJO

There’s no turning back anymore for courtside reporter Apple David as she shared more sweet moments with boyfriend and Letran guard Chad Gammad on her Tiktok post recently.

David, 33, hard-launched her 18-year-old boyfriend Gammad with several clips of their dates as a couple on hard court, gym, golf course and even in a restaurant.

On her TikTok live, David sarcastically answered back critics who disagree with their relationship because of the age gap.

She even revelead that their sweeter-than-honey call sign is ‘Baby’.

“Na para bang mhie and nak ang tawagan… di ako ma-offend dyan kasi baby ang tawagan namin. Good morning, baby. Ta’s nagagalit pa siya kung tinatawag ko siyang Chad, dapat baby,” said David.

“Baby ang tawagan, hays, sana all, ta’s sasabihin na naman, literal baby kasi mommy ka at baby mo siya [Chad]… call sign namin baby, even in public kahit nandyan pa ‘yong coaches at teammates niya,” she added.

David’s response drew mixed reactions from netizens, with some expressing support while others continued to question their relationship.

Just last month, David faced backlash after confirming her relationship with Gammad – a May-December relationship that became trending on social media.

The former UAAP courtside reporter deemed her relationship to Gammad as risky but urged the public to let them work it out in peace.

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