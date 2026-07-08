Former UP star Gerry Abadiano brings talent to Korea with Ulsan signing

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Former University of the Philippine star Gerry Abadiano made a huge leap to his professional basketball career after signing with the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus for the 2026-’27 Korean Basketball League (KBL), the team announced Wednesday, July 8.

Following his Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) debut with the San Juan Knights, Abadiano, 25, bid goodbye to his local club after being tapped as

Phoebus’ newest Asian import in the fastest growing Korean league.

“Gerry Abadiano signed a contract with Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phevers for Asia Computer. Expect Abadiano player who will show his strength in the 26-27 season,” Ulsan wrote on its Instagram post.

Ulsan concluded its recent KBL campaign with an 18-36 win-loss card to settle for an eight-place finish.

The IloIlo City native thus became the fourth Filipino player to don the Phoebus colors after RJ Abarrientos, Miguel Oczon, and Jake Figueroa.

Figueroa is now playing for the MPBL’s Abra Weavers.

Abadiano played for 14 games with the Knights that saw him rise on several occasions.

Also, Abadiano bade farewell to his fellow “Maroon Five” in Terrence Fortea, Reyland Torres, and Harold Alarcon, alongside Janjan Felicilda, who were all part of the Goldwin Monteverde-guided UP core which won two championships and reached five straight UAAP Finals.