Jahns opens commanding 3-shot lead in rain-hit ICTSI Pradera

LUBAO, Pampanga – Keanu Jahns capitalized on another scoring opportunity at Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club, delivering a second straight 68 to seize control of the ICTSI Pradera Verde Championship and open a three-shot lead over Tony Lascuña at the halfway mark here on Wednesday, July 8.

Not even a late-round downpour – accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms which forced a one-hour suspension of play – could derail Jahns’ charge back to the top of the leaderboard. He calmly closed with a string of four pars for a pair of 34s and a 36-hole aggregate of 136 in a round that began under sweltering heat and ended amid stormy conditions.

“My ball-striking was much better today. I hit more greens, made the same number of putts and cut my bogeys down to just one after making three in the opening round,” said Jahns.

He added his length off the tee is a major asset on the wide layout but emphasized that his smart-aggressive approach has been just as important.

“Power is a big advantage here because the course is wide and suits longer hitters. I play smart-aggressive, and it fits my game,” he said.

Corpus matched Jahns with birdies on Nos. 10 and 12 to stay in command but stumbled with bogeys on Nos. 15 and 18. A birdie on No. 1 briefly re-ignited his charge before a costly double bogey on the ninth led to a 73, dropping him into a tie for third at 140 alongside first-round co-leader Russell Bautista, who also hobbled with a one-over card.

Lascuña leaned on a sharp short game and steady putting to offset his lack of length off the tee, firing a 71 to take solo second at 139, just three shots behind Jahns and firmly in contention on a course where precision outweighs power.

Fresh from his dominant Pinewoods victory, Lloyd Go rebounded from an opening 72 with a blistering backside 32 but settled for a 69 after a bogey on No. 2. At 141, he shared fifth with Ira Alido, Albin Engino, who matched 70s, and Gab Manotoc, Collin Wheeler, and defending Pradera Verde-Pinatubo champion Angelo Que, who all shot 72s.

Zanieboy Gialon, who also opened with a 67, slipped with a 74 marred by a double bogey on the par-3 eighth, falling into the group at three-under overall.

Forty-two players advanced to the weekend at 150, including James Ryan Lam (75), John Michael Uy (76), Jobim Carlos (78) and amateur Jed Dy (75).

Despite the absence of the wind that often defines the challenge at the sprawling complex, Arayat once again proved it could stand on its own as a formidable test for the men’s field. Any notion that the course would be vulnerable without its usual gusts was quickly dispelled, as its maze of bunkers, firm fairways and slick greens continued to demand precision from tee to green.

After surrendering 18 under-par rounds in the opening day, the course tightened its grip in the second round, with only 13 players managing to finish below par. Arayat’s exacting layout placed a premium on shot-making, pinpoint iron play and a confident touch on the greens, underscoring that even in calm conditions, it remains one of the circuit’s toughest courses.

Jahns was also pleased to finish with four straight pars despite the challenging wind, although he felt he could have gone even lower.

“I missed a few short putts, but they were more misreads than bad strokes. The greens are a little tricky to read,” he said.

But beyond taking command of the P2 million fourth leg of the Philippine Golf Tour, Jahns is fueled by something far more personal – redemption.

After letting a golden opportunity slip away at Caliraya Springs, where a costly one-hole mistake stymied his title bid, Jahns struggled to recover at Pinewoods, limping to a share of 28th. Those disappointing finishes, however, only sharpened his resolve.

Now back in contention, the long-hitting Fil-German is determined to finish what he started.

“I’m always motivated. I love competing, so I’ll just take it one shot at a time and hope for the best,” Jahns said.

Jahns carried the momentum of a stirring four-birdie surge over his final seven holes in Tuesday’s opening round into another brilliant display Wednesday, birdieing four of his first 12 holes after starting from the back nine.

Despite the sweltering heat and demanding pin placements made even tougher by Pradera Verde’s slick, undulating greens, he stayed patient and composed, rebounding from a mishap on the fourth with a birdie on the next then closed out with a run of gutsy pars, capping a round that reaffirmed both his form and his determination to atone for recent heartbreaks.

Still, the tournament is far from decided.

With 36 holes remaining, Jahns may hold a comfortable cushion, but Pradera Verde has shown it can humble even the hottest player. The demanding layout rewards smart course management as much as power, meaning precision, patience and sound decision-making could prove more decisive than length off the tee.

Despite the challenging conditions, Lascuña stayed within striking distance, leaning on his experience and precision around the greens to keep his title hopes alive.

“The course is very tough, especially with the pin placements and the greens. But I’m still in the fight. I’m hoping to stay within striking distance tomorrow and give myself a chance on Friday,” said Lascuña in Filipino, who narrowly lost to Angelo Que by one stroke in a dramatic final-round duel at Caliraya Springs.

Five birdies highlighted his round, including a three-hole streak from No. 9 that perfectly matched his first-round performance and proved his mastery over the turn.