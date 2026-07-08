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Benhur named Cabinet Secretary, key adviser to Marcos

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Named Cabinet Secretary Benhur Abalos (Photo from Benhur Abalos/Facebook)

By Argyll Geducos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed former Interior Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. as Cabinet Secretary, tasking him with a central role in advising the Chief Executive on political and governance matters.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, Abalos will serve as one of Marcos’ primary advisers, providing strategic counsel on emerging national, local, and international issues that affect the country’s political landscape.

He will also act as the President’s conduit to government agencies, local government units, political organizations, civil society groups, and sectoral representatives, ensuring smooth coordination on matters of political concern.

Beyond advisory duties, Abalos has been directed to head the Strategic Action and Response Office, exercising supervision and control over its constituent offices to streamline policy execution and crisis response.

Marcos said the appointment reflects his confidence in Abalos’ experience and effectiveness, citing his leadership in anti-illegal drug operations, peace and order programs, and local government reforms during his tenure as DILG chief.

The President had previously expressed his intent to bring Abalos back into government after his 2025 Senate bid, saying he wanted him to “play a more active role in government.”

Abalos’ return also revives the Cabinet Secretary post, which Marcos abolished in 2022 as part of efforts to reorganize the Executive Office.

While it remains unclear if a new Executive Order will formally reestablish the office, the President has restored its functions by entrusting them to Abalos.

 

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