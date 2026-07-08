Las Piñas on alert for Super Typhoon Inday

By Jean Fernando

The Las Piñas City government placed its disaster response units on heightened alert after Mayor April Aguilar ordered the immediate activation of preparedness measures ahead of the expected impact of Super Typhoon Inday.

Aguilar convened on Tuesday a pre-disaster risk assessment (PDRA) meeting, bringing together members of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC), department heads, emergency response agencies, and barangay officials to finalize the city’s contingency plans before the typhoon reaches the country.

During the meeting, city officials assessed the latest weather situation, identified high-risk areas vulnerable to flooding and strong winds, and reviewed response protocols to ensure the swift deployment of emergency personnel and resources should the situation escalate.

Authorities also inspected the readiness of evacuation centers, confirmed the prepositioning of rescue equipment, relief goods, and other emergency supplies, and directed all concerned offices to maintain close coordination to guarantee an immediate response to any weather-related incident.

Aguilar said protecting lives remains the city’s top priority, stressing that early preparation and coordinated action are essential in reducing the risks posed by severe weather.

She also called on residents to remain vigilant, closely monitor official weather advisories, and, if necessary, immediately comply with evacuation orders and other safety directives issued by local authorities.

With the super typhoon threatening several parts of the country, the city government said it will continue to monitor developments around the clock and implement additional response measures to ensure the safety and welfare of every Las Piñero.