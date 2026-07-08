Marcos: Expanded feeding program strengthens PH’s food security

By Argyll Geducos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized that the government’s expanded school feeding program will not only fight child hunger and malnutrition but also provide stable markets for local farmers and food producers.

Speaking at the 2026 National Kick-off of the School-Based Feeding Program and Milk Feeding Activity in Pulilan, Bulacan, Marcos said the initiative ensures that government agencies prioritize purchasing locally produced goods.

“Hanggat maaari, lahat ng ibinibigay ng pamahalaan, hindi lamang dito sa feeding program, pati sa DSWD, lahat po ng ahensiya ng gobyerno, inuuna po ang pagbili ng mga lokal na produkto,” he stressed.

By sourcing food supplies through the Department of Agriculture, the program guarantees farmers and small-scale producers consistent demand for their products.

“Mula ngayon, garantisado na ang kanilang merkado dahil dito namin dadalhin para ipakain natin sa ating mga kabataan,” Marcos added.

The President underscored that investing in children’s nutrition is also an investment in the country’s agricultural sector, creating a cycle where healthier students and stronger local economies reinforce each other.