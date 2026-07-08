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Isko ensures inclusive universal allowance for Manileños

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Manila Mayor Francisco 'Isko Moreno' Domagoso (Photo from Manila PIO)

By Diann Calucin

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has ordered the release of ₱688.9 million in financial assistance this July, ensuring that support reaches a broad spectrum of residents — from frontline workers to vulnerable communities.

According to the City Treasurer’s Office, 359,295 beneficiaries will receive allowances and incentives through city-funded programs and the national government’s Social Pension program.

The inclusivity of the initiative is evident in its coverage:

  • Police and public safety personnel — 4,447 Manila Police District officers, along with members of the Bureau of Fire Protection and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, will receive incentives for April to June.
  • Educators and students — 12,466 public school teachers, 5,524 Grade 12 students, and thousands enrolled at Universidad de Manila, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, and EARIST will benefit.
  • Senior citizens — 212,553 seniors will receive the city’s monthly allowance, while 25,930 indigent seniors will get additional pensions from the DSWD.
  • Persons with disabilities — 63,281 PWDs are included in the payout schedule.
  • Solo parents — 17,281 solo parents will also receive financial support.

Domagoso stressed that Manila’s senior citizen allowance remains universal, with eligibility based solely on age and residency.

“Walang distinction—mahirap, middle class, at mayaman. Basta senior citizen at taga-Maynila,” he said.

By covering such a wide range of beneficiaries, the program underscores Manila’s commitment to inclusive governance, ensuring that public funds are spent prudently and reach every sector of society.

 

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