Beyond the hardwood: Jeremy Lin visits PH to back UNICEF children programs

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Former NBA star Jeremy Lin continues to make an impact beyond basketball as he recently visited the country as United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) ambassador that saw him join in programs aimed at improving the lives of Filipino children and young people.

The 37-year-old Lin provided inspiration and joy as he spent time with the Filipino youth during their visit in San Antonio, Quezon and Muntinlupa City.

Apart from the honor of being the one of the humanitarian organization’s representative for the past five straight years, Lin, a one-time NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors, was in awe seeing how dedicated and committed were fellow workers in their desire to uplift the lives of Filipino children.

“It has been an honor to serve as a UNICEF Ambassador for the last five years, but nothing compares to seeing this work in person,” said Lin in UNICEF statement. “What stood out to me most in the Philippines was how deeply rooted everything is in the community, neighbors, health workers, and teachers.”

“All showing up for kids every day. It reminded me that real impact isn’t abstract. It’s built with intentional actions at both the grassroots and government level,” he added.

In a series of photos, the 6-foot-3 guard spent time engaging with children both inside the classroom and on the basketball court. He also joined the students in learning about climate-related challenges, including the risks posed by extreme heat and typhoons.

“Being able to participate in a physical education class with the students reminded me how powerful play can be and how it gives kids the freedom to just be kids,” Lin concluded. “It is an honor to meet these young people, learn from them and hear their experiences in their own voices.”

Before calling his 15-year run a career last August, Lin, a Harvard alumnus who brought the Linsanity to life in early 2010s, played nine NBA seasons for eight different teams. He claimed his first title during his stay with the Kawhi Leonard-led Raptors in 2019.

A year later, he returned to China to play professional basketball then got back to the G League but he wasn’t able to earn a spot in the big league, resulting in him suiting up for clubs in both the Chinese and Taiwanese leagues.