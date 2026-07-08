P225-M smuggled cigarettes seized off Sulu

By PNA

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC), through the Naval Task Force (NTF)-61, arrested four individuals and seized an estimated P225-million worth of smuggled cigarettes aboard a vessel off Sulu on Monday.

In a report Tuesday, WMNC commander Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr. said MV Jepajoy was intercepted by NTF-61 operatives during a maritime security patrol in the vicinity, six nautical miles southeast of Tongkil, also known as the island town of Baguingui.

Reyes did not release the identities of the four arrested individuals, except to say they are all crew members of the vessel.

A subsequent inspection revealed that the vessel was carrying 3,000 master cases of undocumented foreign brand cigarettes with an estimated value of P225 million.

Initial investigation showed the smuggled cigarettes came from Indonesia.

MV Jepajoy and its cargo were towed and arrived Tuesday afternoon at Naval Station Romulo Espaldon in Barangay Calarian, this city.

Reyes said the successful law enforcement operation is part of WMNC’s continuing efforts to combat smuggling and other transnational crimes within its maritime domain.