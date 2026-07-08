P7-M arapaima stolen, butchered for lunch in Quezon

By Danny Estacio

PAGBILAO, Quezon – A large arapaima fish valued at P7 million was stolen in a resort and leisure park and butchered by three workers for lunch on Monday, June 6, in Barangay Bantigue here.

Police said the fish weighed 90 kilos, 6.7-feet long, and about 25-years-old.

Investigation said the suspects sneaked the fish out from the Costa Solano Resort and Leisure Park fishpond and taken to a house within the resort.

A witness saw them and found out that the fish has been butchered by the suspects who planned to divide and consume it.

The witness informed the resort foreman and the security guard. The suspects were apprehended and turned over to the police.

The suspects face appropriate charges.

Arapaima is a large fresh water fish that can weigh 200 kilos and measure up to 10 feet in length.