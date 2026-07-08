Manhunt underway for gunman in QC shooting

By Trixee Rosel

Authorities are intensifying their search for the unidentified gunman who shot dead a 36‑year‑old woman in Sitio Mendez, Barangay Baesa, Quezon City, on Tuesday evening, July 7.

CCTV footage captured the suspect — his face concealed — moments before the attack.

After briefly speaking with the victim, he pulled out a firearm, chased her, and fired several shots, striking her in the neck and shoulder. The victim died at the scene.

The gunman was later seen commandeering a motorcycle from a passing rider to escape.

Investigators from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) are now conducting backward and forward tracking of CCTV recordings across the area to trace his movements and establish his identity.

Relatives of the victim, who left behind six young children, said they do not recognize the suspect and believe he is not from the neighborhood.

Police are pursuing leads and coordinating with nearby communities to gather more information.

The QCPD has vowed to continue the manhunt until the gunman is apprehended.