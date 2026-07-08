Trike drivers, individuals nabbed for harassing condo residents in Tondo

By Diann Calucin

The Manila Police District (MPD) Police Station 1 arrested several tricycle drivers and individuals accused of harassing residents and security guards at Urban Deca Homes in Tondo following multiple complaints.

Authorities said the group had been repeatedly flagged in community Facebook groups, where residents reported incidents of teasing, intimidation, and disturbance, particularly targeting condominium security personnel.

Acting on these complaints, PS‑1 commander Lt. Col. Ronald De Leon led an operation that resulted in the arrest of the suspects, who now face charges for violating local ordinances and existing laws.

MPD Director Police Brig. Gen. Arnold Santiago explained that the arrests were carried out to ensure swift police response to public grievances and to restore peace in the community.

Police also coordinated with Urban Deca Homes’ property management and security teams to strengthen measures against similar incidents.

The MPD assured residents that complaints will continue to be acted upon promptly as part of its efforts to maintain safety and order in Manila.