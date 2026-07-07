Vendor arrested for sexually abusing dog in Tacloban City

Police in Tacloban City arrested a 50‑year‑old vendor after he was allegedly caught sexually abusing a family’s pet Dachshund inside a residence in Barangay 69 Anibong on Saturday night, July 4.

Authorities identified the suspect as “Doming,” a resident of San Jorge, Samar, who now faces charges under the Animal Welfare Act of 1998.

Investigators said the female Dachshund sustained injuries and will undergo veterinary examination to be used as evidence in the case.

According to the family, the suspect had joined a drinking session at their home before excusing himself to use the comfort room.

Moments later, the dog’s cries prompted the owner, “Nannie,” 43, and her daughters to check, where they allegedly found Doming abusing the animal.

The family immediately sought police assistance, leading to the suspect’s arrest and the filing of appropriate charges. (Mandie Asejo)