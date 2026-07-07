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Trailblazing Alex Eala climbs to career-high No. 28 in WTA live rankings

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines waves to the crowd after losing the women's singles fourth round match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 6, 2026.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

 

Alex Eala surged to a career-best No. 28 in the WTA live rankings following her historic fourth-round showing at the ongoing Wimbledon Championships.

While the official rankings will only be released after the Grand Slam concludes on the weekend, the 21-year-old Filipina has already moved up four spots from No. 32, the ranking she carried into the tournament.

It eclipsed her previous career-high of No. 29 last March just after her fourth-round finish at the Indian Wells Open.

Eala, who became the first Filipina to compete at a Grand Slam singles as a seeded player, bowed out to 13th seed Jasmine Paolini, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, on Monday, July 6.

Her fourth-round finish stands as the best-ever Grand Slam result by a Filipina in the Open Era, while surpassing her previous first- and second-round campaigns over the last two years.

Overall, it was an impressive run for Eala in the grass season, where she claimed the WTA125 Birmingham Classic title last month. She also finished in the semifinals of the WTA500 Berlin Open.

She is initially listed in the Mubadala DC Open in Washington DC, United States — a WTA500 hardcourt event — slated on July 27 to Aug. 2.

 

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