Boy, 7, drowns in Quezon City river while retrieving kite

By Trixee Rosel

A seven-year-old boy tragically drowned after being swept away by the strong current of the Dario River in Barangay Bahay Toro, Quezon City, on Monday evening, July 6.

According to witnesses, Joven Asuncion had gone outside to play after arriving home from school and bathing.

While trying to retrieve the string of his kite that had fallen into the swollen river, he slipped into the water.

He managed to cling to a small tree and cried for help, but the powerful current eventually pulled him away.

His body was discovered about 12 hours later, on Tuesday morning, July 7, floating face down in the San Juan River in Barangay Apolonio Samson.

Junk collectors spotted him, ending an overnight search by the Philippine Coast Guard, Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Barangay Bahay Toro personnel.

Rescue teams faced difficulties due to poor visibility, fast-moving currents, and debris carried by heavy rains.

Barangay officials noted that the section of the river where Joven fell had remained exposed after its riprap was damaged by a typhoon last year, despite repeated requests for rehabilitation.

Authorities reminded residents to avoid the river during heavy rains because of rising water levels and strong currents.

The Quezon City Police District has launched an investigation into the incident.