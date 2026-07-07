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PNP orders sustained security for Duterte impeachment trial

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Vice President Sara Duterte arrives at the Senate in Pasay City on Tuesday, July 7, ahead of the second day of her impeachment trial. Despite her arrival at the Senate complex, her spokesperson said the Vice President would meet privately with her legal team and would not personally appear before the impeachment court. (Photo by Mark Balmores)

By Aaron Recuenco

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. directed police commanders to sustain and continuously refine security measures at the Senate as Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial entered its second day.

Following what he described as a peaceful opening on July 6, Nartatez commended officers for their professionalism and adherence to maximum tolerance, noting that the calm conduct of rallies outside the Senate reflected both police discipline and citizens’ maturity in exercising democratic rights.

Despite the generally peaceful atmosphere, Nartatez emphasized that security must remain dynamic.

He ordered regular threat assessments, real-time monitoring, and hourly recalibration of deployment strategies through a 24/7 intelligence feedback loop.

“Security is a dynamic, not a static, responsibility,” he said, stressing that adjustments must be made depending on conditions on the ground.

The PNP deployed 6,630 personnel for the opening day, including 3,250 officers securing the Senate complex and 2,900 Civil Disturbance Management personnel on standby.

Preparations also involved activating a Special Task Group, installing additional CCTV cameras, implementing traffic rerouting plans, and coordinating with nearby hospitals for emergency response.

Nartatez underscored that these measures were part of worst-case scenario planning and must be sustained throughout the trial. He instructed intelligence units to intensify monitoring to detect and prevent potential threats or provocations that could disrupt proceedings.

With rallies drawing more than 300 participants outside the Senate, Nartatez reiterated that maintaining peace on Day 1 was only the beginning.

Continuous vigilance, he said, is essential to ensuring both public safety and the orderly conduct of the impeachment hearings.

 

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