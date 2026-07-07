Defense team ready as Sara Duterte impeachment trial enters Day 2

By Merlina Hernando-Malipot

The defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte declared it is fully prepared as her impeachment trial moves into Day 2 on Tuesday, July 7, when the prosecution is set to begin presenting witnesses and evidence.

Defense spokesperson Michael Poa underscored that their lawyers had already anticipated cross-examination duties from the opening day, July 6, and were ready to proceed even then.

He explained that the defense had expected the prosecution to call its first witness immediately, so preparations were already in place.

Although the presentation of evidence was moved to July 7, Poa stressed that the adjustment made no difference to their readiness.

Day 1 of the trial focused largely on preliminary matters, with both sides raising procedural issues before the Senate impeachment court.

Poa described the opening session as smooth and expected the proceedings to progress steadily. He declined to frame the first day as a contest between prosecution and defense, emphasizing instead that the real test would come once evidence is presented.

“The allegations against the Vice President will have to be proven through evidence,” Poa noted, adding that the defense is prepared to challenge the prosecution’s case through cross-examination and legal argument.

He also confirmed that Vice President Duterte is being regularly updated on developments, though he declined to disclose specific legal advice, citing attorney-client privilege.

As Day 2 begins, the spotlight shifts from procedural groundwork to the prosecution’s evidence and witness testimony—where the defense team has made clear it is ready to engage fully.