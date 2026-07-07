Championing responsible gun ownership, Defense and Sporting Arms Show Returns for 32nd Edition

The Defense and Sporting Arms Show (DSAS) returns for its 32nd edition, reaffirming its commitment to promoting responsible gun ownership, firearms education, and the continued growth of the shooting sports community in the country.

Organized by the Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers of the Philippines, Inc. (AFAD), the five-day event will be held from July 22 to 26 at the SMX Convention Center in the Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City.

Recognized as one of the country’s premier firearms and outdoor lifestyle exhibitions, DSAS brings together the country’s leading firearms importers, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and industry stakeholders, alongside sports shooters, collectors, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Visitors can expect to see a comprehensive showcase of locally manufactured and imported firearms, ammunition, optics, shooting accessories, tactical equipment, outdoor gear, and the latest innovations from some of the biggest names in the firearms industry.

This year’s opening ceremony will be graced by Senate President Pro Tempore Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri as guest of honor.

A longtime advocate of responsible gun ownership and shooting sports, Zubiri’s presence underscores the importance of balancing public safety with the rights of law-abiding Filipino firearm owners.

Beyond the exhibits, organizers emphasized that DSAS remains a venue for public education on firearm safety, lawful ownership, and responsible use.

AFAD President Aric Topacio said responsible firearm ownership is founded on education, discipline, and respect for the law.

“The firearms industry is not simply about commerce. It is about cultivating a community of responsible, law-abiding firearm owners who understand that every firearm carries with it a serious obligation,” Topacio said.

“The Defense and Sporting Arms Show has always been an educational platform where we promote safe handling, proper storage, legal compliance, and responsible participation in shooting sports. We believe that informed and responsible citizens contribute to a safer society,” he added.