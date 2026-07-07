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PH lifters produce 3 more silvers in world youth weightlifting

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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Jhodie Peralta (IWF)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

 

Jhodie Peralta and Kirby Ken Alas-as delivered three more silver medals for Team Philippines at the IWF World Youth Championships in Cali, Colombia on Tuesday, July 7 (Philippine time).

Peralta, a multiple medalist at last year’s Asian Youth Games, captured silver in the women’s 53-kilogram snatch after lifting 85kg. She added another silver in the total with a combined lift of 188kg.

The Filipina, however, managed only 103kg on her second clean & jerk attempt to finish fourth.

Turkmenistan’s Ogulshat Amanova topped the weight category with a 191kg total lift after also bagging gold medals in snatch with 86kg, and clean & jerk with 105kg.

Alas-as, meanwhile, snared the silver in the men’s 60kg snatch after lifting 113kg. He finished fifth in the clean & jerk with 135kg and placed fourth overall with a 248 kg total.

He narrowly missed another podium finish, ending just one kilogram behind eventual silver medalist Atabek Azamatov of Turkmenistan and bronze medalist Evgenii Butuzov of Russia in the total standings.

Still competing are Rhianne Cabalida in the women’s 69kg and Jea Mae Palagtiw in the women’s 77kg.

So far, the Nationals have four gold, three silver and one bronze medal on the first day courtesy of the record-breaking performance of Alexsandra Diaz, Althea Bacaro and Jay-R Colonia.

 

 

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