Sunrise Sprint opens the road to bigger triathlon dreams

Returning as an integral part of the Sun Life 5150 Bohol Triathlon weekend, the Sunrise Sprint on Sunday, July 12, once again serves as the gateway to the sport, giving beginners, comeback athletes and adventure seekers the opportunity to experience the thrill of triathlon racing in a fun, competitive and professionally organized setting.

More than just a curtain-raiser to the milestone 10th staging of the Sun Life 5150 Bohol Triathlon, the Sunrise Sprint has become a defining feature of every 5150 Bohol edition.

Year after year, it has introduced newcomers to the sport while inspiring many to pursue bigger goals – from completing Olympic-distance races to eventually competing among the country’s elite triathletes.

Designed to be both exciting and accessible, it features a 750-meter open-water swim, a 20-km bike ride and a 5-km run. The shorter format allows first-timers to experience the unique demands of triathlon without the extensive preparation required for longer races, while also providing seasoned athletes with an ideal platform to sharpen their form or reignite their competitive drive.

Its continued inclusion in the 5150 Bohol program reflects the organizers’ commitment to raising the sport from the grassroots level. For many participants, the Sunrise Events, Inc.-organized event is more than a race – it is the launching pad toward greater ambitions, serving as their first step toward tackling longer-distance events and chasing podium finishes in major triathlon competitions across the country.

Over the years, the Sunrise Sprint has helped bridge the gap between recreational fitness events and full-fledged triathlon competition. It offers participants the complete race-day experience – from open-water swimming and transition zones to championship-level race organization – building both confidence and valuable racing experience for future challenges.

As it has done in previous editions, the Sunrise Sprint is expected to attract a healthy mix of aspiring triathletes, young talents and experienced racers looking to test themselves in a shorter but equally rewarding challenge.

Leading this year’s field are promising young competitors Isabela Reyes, John Wilfred Gutab, Marco Calumpang, Jeremiah Rivera, Samuel Epe, Angela Jamie Tan, Jalil Dimaporo, Adrian Catubig, Camille Flores, Rafael Gito, Louize Lamique and Lucienne Aragones, all eager to make their mark as the milestone 5150 Bohol weekend gets underway.

While champions will eventually be crowned in Sunday’s races, the Sunrise Sprint’s lasting legacy extends far beyond the podium. It continues to nurture the next generation of triathletes, providing the first taste of multisport competition for athletes who dream of one day conquering longer distances, representing the country, and joining the ranks of the Philippines’ finest triathletes.