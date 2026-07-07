Look: New handicapping rate makes all PH golfers NGAP stakeholders

For the first time in eight years, the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) will increase its fees for the handicapping system, not for bloated income, but to basically make every golfer in the country a stakeholder, with the funds collected to help finance the National Team and host of world-class events, among others.

Members of the NGAP board of trustees passed this measure in a resolution recently, with the new rate, P100 a month, to be collected starting this month.

It is indeed a far departure from the P500 annually the golf body charged before, but under the leadership of new president Al Panlilio, all stakeholders can be assured that collections from hereon will go directly to all of the NGAP’s undertakings, foremost of them the PH squads and the elite tournaments.

The new leadership is also encouraging all golfers to use the NGAP app, which will also see constant improvements moving forward with the help of the stakeholders as the country’s governing agency for the sport continues to upgrade NGAP services to be in line with the modern times for all of the country’s golfers.

Panlilio, the former Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president, and his board have buckled down to work, appointing people tasked to lead key committees, like Miko Alejandro, who was given the responsibility of overseeing the National Team compositions and how the squads are prepared for major international events.

“We are answerable to the golfing community whenever our national team performs,” Panlilio said. “So we are going to make sure–with the help of every golfer in the country–that they are equipped well and prepped in the best way to represent our country.”

Teaching and coaching will also get a boost from the NGAP, as it will help fund courses that will improve the techniques of those who teach the game, even as the integration of technology into the local golf landscape will also get a shot in the arm, as this will enable golfers without club affiliations to have legitimate handicaps.

“(Your) NGAP is committed to aligning Philippine golf with global standards,” Panlilio wrote in his letter to the PH golfing community. “At the heart of everything we do is a simple goal: to grow the game of golf in the Philippines.”