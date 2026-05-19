Inaugural national speed cubing open up in Tagaytay

Elite speed cubing comes to Philippine soil with the staging of the inaugural Philippine National Speed Cubing Open 2026 on May 27 and 28 in Tagaytay City.

It’s the first nationally-endorsed speed cubing tournament in the Philippines which the Asian Mind Sports Association (AMSA) is conducting in partnership with the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

The event set at the Tagaytay City Combat Sports Center, according to POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, is expected to propagate the mind game in the country.

“We played the cube as kids at one time or another and what we thought then was merely a game is now a serious sport,” Tolentino said.

The most famous speed cubing equipment is the Rubik’s Cube which elite cubers solve using pattern recognition, muscle memory and predefined sequences called “algorithms,” according to the web.

As the first nationally endorsed speed cubing open tournament in the Philippines, the event sponsored by Stellar Cube represents a significant step toward the professionalization and integration of speed cubing into the country’s sports ecosystem.

AMSA signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the POC to further the development of mind sports in the country—the partnership combines top tier international event standards with local resources.

Day 1 on May 27 covers the Philippine National Speed Cubing Summit and AMSA Referee Certification Training while Day 2 on May 28 will be the tournament proper featuring 3x3x3 cube, 2x2x2 cube, Pyraminx, 3x3x3 one-handed and 3x3x3 blindfolded.

A team relay exhibition event is also included to balance competition and viewership.

The agenda for the first day focuses on building an ecosystem for Philippine speed cubing, centering on AMSA’s referee and trainer certification system.

The schedule includes an introduction to AMSA’s referee system and athlete rankings, discussions of official competition rules and standards, training on scrambling standards and event-specific rules for each discipline, as well as hands-on refereeing practice, simulation of competition procedures, and certification assessment.