Quezon continues winning run; Abra, Pasig maintain recovery

Quezon Province extended its winning run while Abra Solid North and Pasig City sustained their recovery on Monday, May 18, in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.

The Quezon Huskers led throughout and trounced the Iloilo United Royals, 87-50, in the opener to raise their record to 5-0 in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

The defending champion Abra Weavers followed suit with a 105-79 dumping of the Sarangani 10ACT Marlins, while Pasig subdued Imus, 82-69, in the nightcap.

Abra climbed to 5-1 and tied San Juan in the North Division, paced by Caloocan (7-0). Pasig rose to 4-1.

Powered by 6-foot-8 Drex Delos Reyes, the Weavers led throughout and as far as 89-58, before coasting in the homestretch.

Delos Reyes finished with 18 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks to clinch the SportsPlus best player honors over John Uduba, with 11 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, and homegrown Will Keane Lee, with 11 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Encho Serrano contributed 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, Shaun Ildefonso 10 points and 2 assists, and Jake Figueroa 8 points and 6 rebounds for the Weavers, who played without stars Dave Ildefonso, DJ Fenner, Tucker Molina and Raven Gonzales.

Sarangani skidded to 1-7, negating Carl Bryan Lacap’s 20-point, 7-rebound effort.

Pasig’s Jacob Galicia celebrated his 31st birthday by compiling 21 points and 7 rebounds, and being named the best player over Keith Pido, who had 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists; Jerome Garcia, with 12 points; and Warlo Batac, with 7 points and 12 rebounds.

Imus tumbled to 2-6 despite Ralph Robin’s 19 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists, Jordan Rios’ 13 points, 19 rebounds and 2 assists, and Eroll Soriano’s 11 points, 12 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Huskers, the back-to-back South Division champions, trailed the Gensan Warriors (7-0) in the chase for playoff slots in the South Division.

Chris Lalata tallied 11 points, 14 rebounds and 2 assists, and was named the best player over Cedric Manzano, with 12 points and 6 rebounds, and Judel Fuentes, with 11 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Iloilo fell to 1-7 as only Kyt Jimenez struck back with 16 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals.

The tournament visits the Caloocan Sports Complex on Tuesday, featuring games between Zamboanga and Cebu at 4 p.m., Ilagan Isabela and Quezon City at 6 p.m., and Caloocan and Valenzuela at 8 p.m.