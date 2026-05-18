Quezon demolishes Iloilo, stretches win streak to 5

The Quezon Huskers led throughout and trounced the Iloilo United Royals, 87-50, on Monday, May 18, to extend their win streak in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the San Andres Sports Complex.

Powered by Cedrick Manzano and John Abate, the Huskers clustered 17 points to pull away, 67-39, en route to their fifth straight win in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

The Huskers, the back-to-back South Division champions, trailed the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo and the Gensan Warriors, both with 7-0 slates, in the chase for playoff slots.

It was Chris Lalata, however, who emerged the SportsPlus best player with 11 points, 14 rebounds and 2 assists for the Huskers.

Manzano wound up with 12 points and 6 rebounds, followed by Judel Fuentes, with 11 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, and Gab Banal and Dom Vera with 8 points each.

Only Kyt Jimenez struck back for Iloilo, with 16 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals.

The Huskers took the half, 46-30, despite being outscored by the United Royals in the second quarter, 22-17.

The tournament visits the Caloocan Sports Complex on Tuesday, featuring games between Zamboanga and Cebu at 4 p.m., Ilagan Isabela and Quezon City at 6 p.m., and Caloocan and Valenzuela at 8 p.m.